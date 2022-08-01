Difference between revisions of "Insiza"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Insiza is in Matabeleland South. In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament: * Naison Ndlo...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
Insiza is in [[Matabeleland South]].
Insiza is in [[Matabeleland South]].
|−
|+
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Revision as of 13:40, 1 August 2022
Insiza is in Matabeleland South.
Nsiza