Difference between revisions of "Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe"

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) is a professional accountancy body in Zimbabwe. It is the sole organization in Zimbabwe with the right to award the Chartered Accountant designation. ICAZ is a member of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), was a charter member of the Pan African Federation of Accountants, which was inaugurated on 5 May 2011, and is also a full member of the Eastern Central and Southern African Federation of Accountants.

Background

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe is the longest established and the largest Zimbabwean professional accountancy organization. It was set up on 11 January 1918 in terms of Ordinance 14 of 1917. There were fourteen founder members. It is now a statutory body incorporated in terms of the Chartered Accountants Act [Chapter 27:02].[1]

Vision

To be the pre-eminent professional body in the development and promotion of accountancy, assurance and advisory services, business and good governance practices.

Mission

To enhance the International standing and recognition of the qualification Chartered Accountant (Zimbabwe), for the benefit of its members, to support them in providing quality services in the public interest.

Values

Responsibility - Taking ownership and being dependable

Honesty - Upholding the truth no half truths, putting across the right facts, being impartial and full disclosure

Integrity - Acting in good faith, standing by what we believe in, independent, fair and transparent, do the right thing, walk the talk in respect of all things

The ICAZ Presidium

President - Mrs Duduzile Shinya Senior Vice President - Mr. Tumai Mafunga Junior Vice President - Mr. Davison Charamba Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Mrs Gloria Zvaravanhu

Affiliations

ICAZ is a member body of the following organisations:

Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB)

Pan African Federation of Accountants (PAFA) - Launched in May 2011 to accelerate the development of the accountancy profession in Africa and strengthen the voice of the accountancy profession within Africa and worldwide.

International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)

Members

