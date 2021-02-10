Difference between revisions of "Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19"

The Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19 was established by Emmerson Mnangagwa on 24 March 2020 in line with a Cabinet decision made on March 17, 2020, to monitor the situation and manage the response to the Covid-19 outbreak and identify any gaps for corrective action.

Background

At the time the ad-hoc inter-ministerial taskforce was established Dr Obadiah Moyo was the chairman in his capacity as Health and Child Care Minister. He was deputised by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo. Other members included:

Responsibilities

During a post Cabinet briefing at Munhumutapa Government offices, Monica Mutsvangwa said the following terms of reference would guide the taskforce’s operations:

To raise the general awareness of the public on the pandemic.

To mobilise domestic and international financial resources to adequately respond to the outbreak.

To engage private sector associations that include captains of industry and businesses, religious leaders, local authorities, traditional leaders for support in the implementation of the identified initiatives.

Briefing the President, Cabinet and the nation on the country’s preparedness and response to coronavirus.

The chairman of the task force was required to make use of the Civil Protection Unit, which has the requisite geographical spread and representation for maximum, effective, collective response and action.[1]