Difference between revisions of "Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "The '''Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19''' was established by Emmerson Mnangagwa on 24 March 2020 in line with a Cabinet decision made on March 17, 2020, to monitor...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:00, 10 February 2021
The Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19 was established by Emmerson Mnangagwa on 24 March 2020 in line with a Cabinet decision made on March 17, 2020, to monitor the situation and manage the response to the Covid-19 outbreak and identify any gaps for corrective action.
Background
At the time the ad-hoc inter-ministerial taskforce was established Dr Obadiah Moyo was the chairman in his capacity as Health and Child Care Minister. He was deputised by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo. Other members included:
- Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Defence and War Veterans Affairs)
- Kazembe Kazembe (Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage)
- Dr Sibusiso Moyo (Foreign Affairs and International Trade)
- Joel Biggie Matiza (Transport and Infrastructural Development)
- Mangaliso Ndlovu (Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry)
- Professor Mthuli Ncube (Finance and Economic Development)
- Professor Amon Murwira (Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Science Technology Development
- Monica Mutsvangwa (Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services).[1]
Responsibilities
During a post Cabinet briefing at Munhumutapa Government offices, Monica Mutsvangwa said the following terms of reference would guide the taskforce’s operations:
- To raise the general awareness of the public on the pandemic.
- To mobilise domestic and international financial resources to adequately respond to the outbreak.
- To engage private sector associations that include captains of industry and businesses, religious leaders, local authorities, traditional leaders for support in the implementation of the identified initiatives.
- Briefing the President, Cabinet and the nation on the country’s preparedness and response to coronavirus.
The chairman of the task force was required to make use of the Civil Protection Unit, which has the requisite geographical spread and representation for maximum, effective, collective response and action.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 UPDATED: Coronavirus taskforce set up, The Herald, Published: March 25, 2020, Retrieved: February 10, 2021