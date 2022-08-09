Difference between revisions of "Inverters"

It is also important to note that DC power does not travel down lines well, while AC power does. The national grid would not work on DC power. Solar panels need to be fairly close (±less than 30 meters, depending on application) to the "inverter" to avoid power loss.

However, it has become common in Zimbabwe, and worldwide in solar applications to use the term “inverter” to indicate the whole unit that includes inverter, transformer, and often '''charge controller'''.

'''Transformer.''' <br/> Changes one voltage (e.g. 12V) and amperage to another voltage (e.g. 250V) and amperage. Since most solar panels are 12V or 24V, and all appliance in Zimbabwe are 250V, this also needs to happen.

'''Inverter.''' <br/>An inverter changes DC power to AC power. Literally that is all. The opposite is a rectifier, that changes AC power to DC power. Since all solar power, from panels, is DC, and virtually all appliances are AC, power needs to be inverted.

Inverters are different in reality and common usage!

