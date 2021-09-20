<ref name="Inyanda High school Students in video storm"> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-139274.html Inyanda High school Students in video storm], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: 30 Jun 2018, Retrieved: 20September 2021''</ref>

<blockquote> Two Inyanda high school form 4 pupils have caused a stir on social media´s WhatsApp platform after a video where they were showcasing some erotic dance moves within the school premises went viral. </blockquote>

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

''' Inyanda Secondary School ''' is in [[Luveve]], [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] .

Inyanda Secondary School is in Luveve, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: 3902 Gwabalanda, 35 Luveve Road, Luveve, Bulawayo.

Telephone: 09 521120, 09 527343, 09 520479, 09 520478, 09 520485, 09 520472.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Two Inyanda high school form 4 pupils have caused a stir on social media´s WhatsApp platform after a video where they were showcasing some erotic dance moves within the school premises went viral.

[1]