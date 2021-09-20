Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Inyanda Secondary School"

Page Discussion
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Inyanda Secondary School [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
+
'''Inyanda Secondary School''' is in [[Luveve]], [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
+
('''September 2021''') <br/>
Address: <br/>
+
'''Address:''' 3902 Gwabalanda, 35 Luveve Road, [[Luveve]], [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 09 521120, 09 527343, 09 520479, 09 520478, 09 520485, 09 520472. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
+
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
+
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
+
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 36: Line 36:
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 +
<blockquote> Two  Inyanda high school form 4 pupils have caused a stir on social media´s WhatsApp platform after a video where they were showcasing some erotic dance moves within the school premises went viral. </blockquote>
 +
<ref name="Inyanda High school Students in video storm"> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-139274.html  Inyanda High school Students in video storm], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: 30 Jun 2018, Retrieved: 20September 2021''</ref>
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
Line 51: Line 48:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 13:55, 20 September 2021

Inyanda Secondary School is in Luveve, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 3902 Gwabalanda, 35 Luveve Road, Luveve, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 521120, 09 527343, 09 520479, 09 520478, 09 520485, 09 520472.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Two Inyanda high school form 4 pupils have caused a stir on social media´s WhatsApp platform after a video where they were showcasing some erotic dance moves within the school premises went viral.

[1]

  1. Inyanda High school Students in video storm, Bulawayo24, Published: 30 Jun 2018, Retrieved: 20September 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Inyanda_Secondary_School&oldid=110641"