Inyathi High School (formerly, Inyathi Secondary School and prior to that Inyathi Mission) is a boarding co-educational secondary school in Inyathi, Zimbabwe. It is the oldest formal educational institution of any kind in Zimbabwe.

The current district of [[ Inyathi ]] arose around the mission established by the London Missionary Society, and Inyathi High School began as the Inyathi Mission School in 1896.

Location

(September 2021)

Address: P. Bag J5114,

Telephone: (09) 185/217.

Cell: 077 838 7633.

Email:

Web: http://Inyathi.co.za/<a, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Inyathi-high-school-929944893784253/



History

Together with sister institutions of Dombodema High School (Mission) in Plumtree and Tennyson Hlabangane High School (formerly known as Hope Fountain Mission) in Hope Fountain, Inyathi High School is privately owned by the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) which is itself an offshoot of the London Missionary Society (LMS).

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Famous names associated with the school. Welshman Mabhena, former Governor of Matabeleland North Governor & former Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Zimbabwe Aleke Banda, former finance minister in Malawi Dr. McLean Bhala, Vice Chancellor of Lupane State University Mr Joshua Mpofu, former Matabeleland North deputy provincial education director Dr Getrude Nyakutse, lupane State University Pro-Vice Chancellor Rev. J. Danisa, former Head of UCCSA, Zimbabwe Rev Amos Mzilethi, formerly School Chaplain Mthuli Ncube, a former Zimbabwean banker and now the director of the Wits Business School, University of Witwatersrand Ndumiso Gumede, Chief Executive, Highlanders FC Moffat Ndlovu, Former Bulawayo town clerk Nhlanhla Masuku, prominent local businessman Dr Ndangariro Gora, General Medical Practitioner, Australia Rev D Sikhosana, (The late) former Synod Secretary and school head Anele Ndebele, Lawyer and Member of the Eighth and Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe.

Other information

Further Reading

