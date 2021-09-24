Difference between revisions of "Inyathi Secondary School"
Revision as of 07:26, 24 September 2021
Inyathi Secondary School is the oldest formal educational institution of any kind in Zimbabwe. The school was established by the London Missionary Society, and Inyathi High School began as the Inyathi Mission School in 1896.
It Matabeleland North Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: P. Bag J5114,
Telephone: (09) 185/217.
Cell: 077 838 7633.
Email:
Web: http://Inyathi.co.za/<a, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Inyathi-high-school-929944893784253/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The current district of Inyathi arose around the mission established by the London Missionary Society, and Inyathi High School began as the Inyathi Mission School in 1896.
Inyathi High School (formerly, Inyathi Secondary School and prior to that Inyathi Mission) is a boarding co-educational secondary school in Inyathi, Zimbabwe. It is the oldest formal educational institution of any kind in Zimbabwe.
Together with sister institutions of Dombodema High School (Mission) in Plumtree and Tennyson Hlabangane High School (formerly known as Hope Fountain Mission) in Hope Fountain, Inyathi High School is privately owned by the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) which is itself an offshoot of the London Missionary Society (LMS).
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school. Welshman Mabhena, former Governor of Matabeleland North Governor & former Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Zimbabwe Aleke Banda, former finance minister in Malawi Dr. McLean Bhala, Vice Chancellor of Lupane State University Mr Joshua Mpofu, former Matabeleland North deputy provincial education director Dr Getrude Nyakutse, lupane State University Pro-Vice Chancellor Rev. J. Danisa, former Head of UCCSA, Zimbabwe Rev Amos Mzilethi, formerly School Chaplain Mthuli Ncube, a former Zimbabwean banker and now the director of the Wits Business School, University of Witwatersrand Ndumiso Gumede, Chief Executive, Highlanders FC Moffat Ndlovu, Former Bulawayo town clerk Nhlanhla Masuku, prominent local businessman Dr Ndangariro Gora, General Medical Practitioner, Australia Rev D Sikhosana, (The late) former Synod Secretary and school head Anele Ndebele, Lawyer and Member of the Eighth and Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe.
Other information
Further Reading
