Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Inyathi Secondary School"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Inyathi Secondary School''' is the oldest formal educational institution of any kind in Zimbabwe. The school was established by the London Missionary Society, and Inyathi High School began as the Inyathi Mission School in '''1896'''.  
+
'''Inyathi Secondary School''' is the oldest formal educational institution of any kind in Zimbabwe. The school was established by the London Missionary Society, and Inyathi High School began as the Inyathi Mission School in '''1896'''. It is in [[Matabeleland North Province]].
  
It  [[Matabeleland North Province]]
+
[[File:Inyathi High School.jpg|thumb|Inyathi High School sign]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 19: Line 19:
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
The current district of [[Inyathi]] arose around the mission established by the London Missionary Society, and Inyathi High School began as the Inyathi Mission School in 1896.
+
[[Inyathi]] arose around the mission established by the [[London Missionary Society]], and Inyathi High School began as the Inyathi Mission School in '''1896'''.
  
Inyathi High School (formerly, Inyathi Secondary School and prior to that Inyathi Mission) is a boarding co-educational secondary school in Inyathi, Zimbabwe. It is the oldest formal educational institution of any kind in Zimbabwe.
+
'''Inyathi High School''' (formerly, Inyathi Secondary School and prior to that Inyathi Mission) is a boarding co-educational secondary school in Inyathi, Zimbabwe. It is the oldest formal educational institution of any kind in Zimbabwe.
  
Together with sister institutions of Dombodema High School (Mission) in Plumtree and Tennyson Hlabangane High School (formerly known as Hope Fountain Mission) in Hope Fountain, Inyathi High School is privately owned by the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) which is itself an offshoot of the London Missionary Society (LMS).
+
Together with sister institutions of Dombodema High School (Mission) in Plumtree and Tennyson Hlabangane High School (formerly known as Hope Fountain Mission) in Hope Fountain, '''Inyathi High School''' is privately owned by the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) which is itself an offshoot of the London Missionary Society (LMS).
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
Line 39: Line 39:
 
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
Welshman Mabhena, former Governor of Matabeleland North Governor & former Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Zimbabwe
+
* [[Welshman Mabhena]] - former Governor of Matabeleland North Governor & former Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Zimbabwe
Aleke Banda, former finance minister in Malawi
+
* [[Aleke Banda]] - former finance minister in Malawi
Dr. McLean Bhala, Vice Chancellor of Lupane State University
+
* [[McLean Bhala]] (Dr.) - Vice Chancellor of Lupane State University
Mr Joshua Mpofu, former Matabeleland North deputy provincial education director
+
* [[Joshua Mpofu]] - former Matabeleland North deputy provincial education director
Dr Getrude Nyakutse, lupane State University Pro-Vice Chancellor
+
* [[Getrude Nyakutse]] (Dr) - lupane State University Pro-Vice Chancellor
Rev. J. Danisa, former Head of UCCSA, Zimbabwe
+
* [[J. Danisa]] (Rev) - former Head of UCCSA, Zimbabwe
Rev Amos Mzilethi, formerly School Chaplain
+
* [[Amos Mzilethi]] (Rev) - formerly School Chaplain
Mthuli Ncube, a former Zimbabwean banker and now the director of the Wits Business School, University of Witwatersrand
+
* [[Mthuli Ncube]] - a former Zimbabwean banker and now the director of the Wits Business School, University of Witwatersrand
Ndumiso Gumede, Chief Executive, Highlanders FC
+
* [[Ndumiso Gumede, Chief Executive, Highlanders FC
Moffat Ndlovu, Former Bulawayo town clerk
+
* [[Moffat Ndlovu]] - Former Bulawayo town clerk
Nhlanhla Masuku, prominent local businessman
+
* [[Nhlanhla Masuku]] - businessman
Dr Ndangariro Gora, General Medical Practitioner, Australia
+
* [[Ndangariro Gora]] (Dr) - General Medical Practitioner, Australia
Rev D Sikhosana, (The late) former Synod Secretary and school head
+
* [[D Sikhosana]] (Rev) - (The late) former Synod Secretary and school head
Anele Ndebele, Lawyer and Member of the Eighth and Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe.
+
* [[Anele Ndebele]] - Lawyer and Member of the Eighth and Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe.
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==
Line 58: Line 58:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
Line 69: Line 64:
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Matabeleland North Province,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Matabeleland North Province,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=Uploaded_file.png
+
|image=Inyathi High School.jpg
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
  
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 07:34, 24 September 2021

Inyathi Secondary School is the oldest formal educational institution of any kind in Zimbabwe. The school was established by the London Missionary Society, and Inyathi High School began as the Inyathi Mission School in 1896. It is in Matabeleland North Province.

Inyathi High School sign

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: P. Bag J5114,
Telephone: (09) 185/217.
Cell: 077 838 7633.
Email:
Web: http://Inyathi.co.za/<a, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Inyathi-high-school-929944893784253/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Inyathi arose around the mission established by the London Missionary Society, and Inyathi High School began as the Inyathi Mission School in 1896.

Inyathi High School (formerly, Inyathi Secondary School and prior to that Inyathi Mission) is a boarding co-educational secondary school in Inyathi, Zimbabwe. It is the oldest formal educational institution of any kind in Zimbabwe.

Together with sister institutions of Dombodema High School (Mission) in Plumtree and Tennyson Hlabangane High School (formerly known as Hope Fountain Mission) in Hope Fountain, Inyathi High School is privately owned by the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) which is itself an offshoot of the London Missionary Society (LMS).

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

  • Welshman Mabhena - former Governor of Matabeleland North Governor & former Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Zimbabwe
  • Aleke Banda - former finance minister in Malawi
  • McLean Bhala (Dr.) - Vice Chancellor of Lupane State University
  • Joshua Mpofu - former Matabeleland North deputy provincial education director
  • Getrude Nyakutse (Dr) - lupane State University Pro-Vice Chancellor
  • J. Danisa (Rev) - former Head of UCCSA, Zimbabwe
  • Amos Mzilethi (Rev) - formerly School Chaplain
  • Mthuli Ncube - a former Zimbabwean banker and now the director of the Wits Business School, University of Witwatersrand
  • [[Ndumiso Gumede, Chief Executive, Highlanders FC
  • Moffat Ndlovu - Former Bulawayo town clerk
  • Nhlanhla Masuku - businessman
  • Ndangariro Gora (Dr) - General Medical Practitioner, Australia
  • D Sikhosana (Rev) - (The late) former Synod Secretary and school head
  • Anele Ndebele - Lawyer and Member of the Eighth and Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Inyathi_Secondary_School&oldid=110765"