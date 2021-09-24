* [[ Anele Ndebele ]] - Lawyer and Member of the Eighth and Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe.

* [[ Mthuli Ncube ]] - a former Zimbabwean banker and now the director of the Wits Business School, University of Witwatersrand

* [[ Welshman Mabhena ]] - former Governor of Matabeleland North Governor & former Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Zimbabwe

Together with sister institutions of Dombodema High School (Mission) in Plumtree and Tennyson Hlabangane High School (formerly known as Hope Fountain Mission) in Hope Fountain, ''' Inyathi High School ''' is privately owned by the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) which is itself an offshoot of the London Missionary Society (LMS).

''' Inyathi High School ''' (formerly, Inyathi Secondary School and prior to that Inyathi Mission) is a boarding co-educational secondary school in Inyathi, Zimbabwe. It is the oldest formal educational institution of any kind in Zimbabwe.

[[Inyathi]] arose around the mission established by the [[ London Missionary Society ]] , and Inyathi High School began as the Inyathi Mission School in ''' 1896 ''' .

'''Inyathi Secondary School''' is the oldest formal educational institution of any kind in Zimbabwe. The school was established by the London Missionary Society, and Inyathi High School began as the Inyathi Mission School in '''1896''' . It is in [[Matabeleland North Province]] .

Inyathi High School sign

Location

(September 2021)

Address: P. Bag J5114,

Telephone: (09) 185/217.

Cell: 077 838 7633.

Email:

Web: http://Inyathi.co.za/<a, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Inyathi-high-school-929944893784253/



History

Inyathi arose around the mission established by the London Missionary Society, and Inyathi High School began as the Inyathi Mission School in 1896.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information