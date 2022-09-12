Difference between revisions of "Irene Zindi"
==Political career==
==Political career==
* 1995, Zindiwas a Member of Parliament for [[Hatfield]],
Irene Zindi is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Mutasa South constituency.
Background
Irene Zindi was born on 16-Nov-61 in Harare.
Service/Political career
- 1995, Zindi was a Member of Parliament for Hatfield,
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hatfield returned to Parliament:
- Tapiwa Mashakada of MDC with 11 740 votes,
- Irene Zindi of Zanu PF with 5 413 votes,
- David Farai Muzorewa of UP with 124 votes,
- Dambudzo Frank Heart Jangano, Independent, with 111 votes,
- Mike Nedi Duro, Independent, with MDC 62 votes,
- Tafadzwa Abel Savanhu, Independent, with 58 votes,
- White Robson, Independent, with 39 votes.
- 2013 MP for Mutasa South Constituency, Manicaland.