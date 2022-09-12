Pindula

==Service/Political career==
* '''1995''', '''Zindi''' was a Member of Parliament for [[Hatfield]],  
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hatfield''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Tapiwa Mashakada]] of MDC with 11 740 votes,
* '''Irene Zindi''' of Zanu PF with 5 413 votes,
* [[David Farai Muzorewa]] of UP with 124 votes,
* [[Dambudzo Frank Heart Jangano]], Independent, with 111 votes,
* [[Mike Nedi Duro]], Independent, with MDC 62 votes,
* [[Tafadzwa Abel Savanhu]], Independent, with 58 votes,
* [[White Robson]], Independent, with 39 votes.
  
* '''2013''' MP for [[Mutasa South Constituency]], [[Manicaland]].
  
  
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]

Irene Zindi
BornIrene Zindi
(1961-11-16) November 16, 1961 (age 60)
Harare
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZANU PF


Irene Zindi is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Mutasa South constituency.

Background

Irene Zindi was born on 16-Nov-61 in Harare.

Service/Political career

  • 1995, Zindi was a Member of Parliament for Hatfield,

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hatfield returned to Parliament:

