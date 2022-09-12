* [[David Farai Muzorewa]] of UP with 124 votes,

* '''Irene Zindi''' of Zanu PF with 5 413 votes,

* [[Tapiwa Mashakada]] of MDC with 11 740 votes,

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hatfield''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

*in 2013 would be n MP for [[Mutasa South Constituency]], [[Manicaland]].

* ''' 1995 ''' , ''' Zindi ''' was a Member of Parliament for [[Hatfield]],

* In 1995, Zindi was a Member of Parliament for [[Hatfield Constituency ]],



Irene Zindi is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Mutasa South constituency.

Background

Irene Zindi was born on 16-Nov-61 in Harare.

Service/Political career

1995, Zindi was a Member of Parliament for Hatfield,

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hatfield returned to Parliament: