In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hatfield''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* '''1995''', '''Zindi''' was a Member of Parliament for [[Hatfield]] .

Irene Zindi was born on 16 -Nov-61 in [[Harare]].

'''Irene Zindi''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Mutasa]] South constituency.

Background

Service/Political career

