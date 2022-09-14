Pindula

'''Irene Zindi''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Mutasa]] South constituency.
  
 
==Background==
'''Born:''' '''16 November 1961''' in [[Harare]].  
 
 
==Service/Political career==
* '''1995''', '''Zindi''' was a Member of Parliament for [[Hatfield]].
  
 
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hatfield''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
{{#seo:
|title=Irene Zindi
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|titlemode=replace
|keywords=Zindi, ZANU PF, Mutasa, Zimbabwe Members of Parliament
 
|description=
 
|description=
 
}}
 
}}
  
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 07:00, 14 September 2022

Irene Zindi
BornIrene Zindi
(1961-11-16) November 16, 1961 (age 60)
Harare
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZANU PF


Irene Zindi is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Mutasa South constituency.

Background

Born: 16 November 1961 in Harare.

Service/Political career

  • 1995, Zindi was a Member of Parliament for Hatfield.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hatfield returned to Parliament:

