'''Irene Zindi''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Mutasa
'''Irene Zindi''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Mutasa]] constituency.
==Background==
==Background==
16 in [[Harare]].
==Service/Political career==
==Service/Political career==
* '''1995''', '''Zindi''' was a Member of Parliament for [[Hatfield]]
* '''1995''', '''Zindi''' was a Member of Parliament for [[Hatfield]]
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hatfield''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hatfield''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
Irene Zindi is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Mutasa South constituency.
Background
Born: 16 November 1961 in Harare.
Service/Political career
- 1995, Zindi was a Member of Parliament for Hatfield.
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hatfield returned to Parliament:
- Tapiwa Mashakada of MDC with 11 740 votes,
- Irene Zindi of Zanu PF with 5 413 votes,
- David Farai Muzorewa of UP with 124 votes,
- Dambudzo Frank Heart Jangano, Independent, with 111 votes,
- Mike Nedi Duro, Independent, with MDC 62 votes,
- Tafadzwa Abel Savanhu, Independent, with 58 votes,
- White Robson, Independent, with 39 votes.
- 2013 MP for Mutasa South Constituency, Manicaland.