'''Born:''' '''16 November 1961''' in [[Harare]].
'''Born:''' '''16 November 1961''' in [[Harare]].
|Irene Zindi
|Born
|Irene Zindi
November 16, 1961
Harare
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|ZANU PF
Irene Zindi is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Mutasa South constituency.
Background
Born: 16 November 1961 in Harare.
Service/Career
- 1995, Zindi was a Member of Parliament for Hatfield.
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hatfield returned to Parliament:
- Tapiwa Mashakada of MDC with 11 740 votes,
- Irene Zindi of Zanu PF with 5 413 votes,
- David Farai Muzorewa of UP with 124 votes,
- Dambudzo Frank Heart Jangano, Independent, with 111 votes,
- Mike Nedi Duro, Independent, with MDC 62 votes,
- Tafadzwa Abel Savanhu, Independent, with 58 votes,
- White Robson, Independent, with 39 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa South returned to Parliament:
- Irene Zindi of Zanu PF with 8 963 votes or 46.45 percent,
- Misheck Kagurabadza of MDC–T with 7 932 votes or 41.10 percent,
- Regai Tsunga, Independent, with 1 694 votes or 8.78 percent,
- Godfrey Munyamana of MDC–N with 708 votes or 3.67 percent.
Total 19 297 votes