'''Born:''' '''16 November 1961''' in [[Harare]].  
 
'''Born:''' '''16 November 1961''' in [[Harare]].  
  
==Service/Career==
==Service/Career==
* '''1995''', '''Zindi''' was a Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Hatfield]].  
* '''1995''', '''Zindi''' was a Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Hatfield]].  
  
 
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hatfield''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hatfield''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
* [[White Robson]], Independent, with 39 votes.  
 
* [[White Robson]], Independent, with 39 votes.  
  
* '''2013''' MP for [[Mutasa South Constituency]], [[Manicaland]].
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Mutasa]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Irene Zindi''' of Zanu PF with 8 963 votes or 46.45 percent,
* [[Misheck Kagurabadza]] of MDC–T with 7 932 votes or 41.10 percent,
* [[Regai Tsunga]], Independent, with 1 694 votes or 8.78 percent,
* [[Godfrey Munyamana]] of MDC–N with 708 votes or 3.67 percent.
'''Total''' '''19 297 votes'''
  
  
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 21 December 2022

Irene Zindi
BornIrene Zindi
(1961-11-16) November 16, 1961 (age 61)
Harare
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZANU PF


Irene Zindi is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Mutasa South constituency.

Background

Born: 16 November 1961 in Harare.

Service/Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hatfield returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa South returned to Parliament:

  • Irene Zindi of Zanu PF with 8 963 votes or 46.45 percent,
  • Misheck Kagurabadza of MDC–T with 7 932 votes or 41.10 percent,
  • Regai Tsunga, Independent, with 1 694 votes or 8.78 percent,
  • Godfrey Munyamana of MDC–N with 708 votes or 3.67 percent.

Total 19 297 votes

