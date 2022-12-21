* [[ Godfrey Munyamana ]] of MDC–N with 708 votes or 3 . 67 percent.

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) ''' [[Mutasa ]] South ''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hatfield''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* '''1995''', '''Zindi''' was a Member of [[ Parliament ]] for [[Hatfield]].

Irene Zindi is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Mutasa South constituency.

Background

Born: 16 November 1961 in Harare.

Service/Career

1995, Zindi was a Member of Parliament for Hatfield.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hatfield returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa South returned to Parliament:

Irene Zindi of Zanu PF with 8 963 votes or 46.45 percent,

of Zanu PF with 8 963 votes or 46.45 percent, Misheck Kagurabadza of MDC–T with 7 932 votes or 41.10 percent,

Regai Tsunga, Independent, with 1 694 votes or 8.78 percent,

Godfrey Munyamana of MDC–N with 708 votes or 3.67 percent.

Total 19 297 votes