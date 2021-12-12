Difference between revisions of "Irvine Nyamapfene"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = Engineer | name = Irvine Nyamapfene<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | ima...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:01, 12 December 2021
|Engineer
Irvine Nyamapfene
|Born
|Irvine Perkins Nyamapfene
|Known for
|Electrifying UK's bus network
|Spouse(s)
|Betty Makoni
|Children
|Tinopiwanashe, Spencer and Mukudzeishe
|Website
|mobile
Irvine Perkins Nyamapfene is a Zimbabwean born award-winning engineer based in the United Kingdom. Nyamapfene led the groundbreaking project that created the first electric buses in London, United Kingdom (UK).
Background
Wife
Irvine Nyamapfene is married to Betty Makoni.[1]
Children
Irvine Nyamapfene and his wife Betty have three sons, Tinopiwanashe, Spencer and Mukudzeishe.[1]
Education
Nyamapfene is a holder of a BSc in Electrical Engineering from the University of Zimbabwe. He later graduated with an MSC in Renewable Energy from the same university in 2008.[2]
Career
He is a former Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) engineer. Between 2002 and 2008, Irvine Nyamapfene worked as the provincial manager of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), a subsidiary of ZESA. He left Zimbabwe during the economic and political turmoil of 2008 for the UK.
Since 2009, Nyamapfene has been the project manager at UK Power Networks.[2]
Awards & Honours
Irvine Nyamapfene won an award presented by the multi-billion pound London company, UK Power Networks. He won the Regional award for project manager of the year for work on electric bus infrastructure in London. This was his second winning project after another award from the CrossRail company where he won the project manager of the year award.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Betty Makoni, Inside Betty Makoni's new book – Nehanda Radio, Nehanda Radio, Published: April 12, 2014, Retrieved: June 22, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Ex-ZESA Engineer Builds London’s First Electrified Bus, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: December 10, 2021, Retrieved: December 12, 2021