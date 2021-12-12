Since 2009, Nyamapfene has been the project manager at UK Power Networks.<ref name="ZN"/>

Since 2009, Nyamapfene has been the project manager at UK Power Networks.<ref name="ZN"/>

He is a former [[Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority]] (ZESA) engineer. Between 2002 and 2008, Irvine Nyamapfene worked as the provincial manager of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), a subsidiary of ZESA. He left Zimbabwe during the economic and political turmoil of 2008 for the UK.



Irvine Perkins Nyamapfene is a Zimbabwean born award-winning engineer based in the United Kingdom. Nyamapfene led the groundbreaking project that created the first electric buses in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Background

Wife

Irvine Nyamapfene is married to Betty Makoni.[1]





Children

Irvine Nyamapfene and his wife Betty have three sons, Tinopiwanashe, Spencer and Mukudzeishe.[1]

Education

Nyamapfene is a holder of a BSc in Electrical Engineering from the University of Zimbabwe. He later graduated with an MSC in Renewable Energy from the same university in 2008.[2]

Career

Awards & Honours

Irvine Nyamapfene won an award presented by the multi-billion pound London company, UK Power Networks. He won the Regional award for project manager of the year for work on electric bus infrastructure in London. This was his second winning project after another award from the CrossRail company where he won the project manager of the year award.[2]