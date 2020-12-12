Difference between revisions of "Isaac Chakanyuka"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Isaac Chakanyuka | honorific_suffix = | image = Isaac_Chakanyuka.jpeg | image_size =...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 11:16, 12 December 2020
|Isaac Chakanyuka
|Born
|Isaac Chakanyuka
|Died
|December 11, 2020
|Cause of death
|Sugar Diabetes
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
Isaac Chakanyuka was a Zimbabwean actor who starred in the famous Paraffin comedy series. He also starred alongside Jesesi Mungoshi.
Career
He appeared in the famous Zino episode as the security guard at the clinic where Paraffin had gone with his wife Mai Sorobhi to have her tooth removed
Death
He died on December 11, 2020 from sugar diabetes.