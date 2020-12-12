Difference between revisions of "Isaac Chakanyuka"

Pindula

Isaac Chakanyuka
Isaac Chakanyuka.jpeg
BornIsaac Chakanyuka
DiedDecember 11, 2020
Cause of deathSugar Diabetes
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Actor

Isaac Chakanyuka was a Zimbabwean actor who starred in the famous Paraffin comedy series. He also starred alongside Jesesi Mungoshi.

Career

He appeared in the famous Zino episode as the security guard at the clinic where Paraffin had gone with his wife Mai Sorobhi to have her tooth removed

Death

He died on December 11, 2020 from sugar diabetes.

