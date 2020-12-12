Difference between revisions of "Isaac Chakanyuka"

Pindula

'''Isaac Chakanyuka''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] actor who starred in the famous [[Paraffin]] comedy series. He also starred alongside [[Jesesi Mungoshi]].
 
'''Isaac Chakanyuka''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] actor who starred in the famous [[Paraffin]] comedy series. He also starred alongside [[Jesesi Mungoshi]].
 +
 +
==Background==
 +
 +
Chakanyuka was born on 22 June in 1946 at Lowdale Farm in [[Mazowe]] in [[Mashonaland Central Province]].<ref>https://news.pindula.co.zw/2020/12/12/paraffins-acting-partner-isaac-chakanyuka-dies/</ref>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Line 88: Line 92:
  
 
He died on December 11, 2020 from sugar diabetes.
 
He died on December 11, 2020 from sugar diabetes.
 +
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
 
[[Category:Actors, Comedians]]
 
[[Category:Actors, Comedians]]

Isaac Chakanyuka
Isaac Chakanyuka.jpeg
BornIsaac Chakanyuka
Mazowe
DiedDecember 11, 2020(2020-12-11) (aged 74)
Cause of deathSugar Diabetes
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Actor
Known forFeaturing in an episode of Paraffin

Isaac Chakanyuka was a Zimbabwean actor who starred in the famous Paraffin comedy series. He also starred alongside Jesesi Mungoshi.

Background

Chakanyuka was born on 22 June in 1946 at Lowdale Farm in Mazowe in Mashonaland Central Province.[1]

Career

He appeared in the famous Zino episode as the security guard at the clinic where Paraffin had gone with his wife Mai Sorobhi to have her tooth removed

Death

He died on December 11, 2020 from sugar diabetes.

References

  1. https://news.pindula.co.zw/2020/12/12/paraffins-acting-partner-isaac-chakanyuka-dies/
