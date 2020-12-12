Difference between revisions of "Isaac Chakanyuka"

He died on December 11, 2020 from sugar diabetes.

Chakanyuka was born on 22 June in 1946 at Lowdale Farm in [[Mazowe]] in [[Mashonaland Central Province]].<ref>https://news.pindula.co.zw/2020/12/12/paraffins-acting-partner-isaac-chakanyuka-dies/</ref>

'''Isaac Chakanyuka''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] actor who starred in the famous [[Paraffin]] comedy series. He also starred alongside [[Jesesi Mungoshi]].

Isaac Chakanyuka was a Zimbabwean actor who starred in the famous Paraffin comedy series. He also starred alongside Jesesi Mungoshi.

Background

Career

He appeared in the famous Zino episode as the security guard at the clinic where Paraffin had gone with his wife Mai Sorobhi to have her tooth removed

Death

