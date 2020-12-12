Difference between revisions of "Isaac Chakanyuka"
Latest revision as of 12:21, 12 December 2020
|Isaac Chakanyuka
|Born
|Isaac Chakanyuka
Mazowe
|Died
|December 11, 2020(aged 74)
|Cause of death
|Sugar Diabetes
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Known for
|Featuring in an episode of Paraffin
Isaac Chakanyuka was a Zimbabwean actor who starred in the famous Paraffin comedy series. He also starred alongside Jesesi Mungoshi.
Background
Chakanyuka was born on 22 June in 1946 at Lowdale Farm in Mazowe in Mashonaland Central Province.[1]
Career
He appeared in the famous Zino episode as the security guard at the clinic where Paraffin had gone with his wife Mai Sorobhi to have her tooth removed
Death
He died on December 11, 2020 from sugar diabetes.