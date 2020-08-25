Difference between revisions of "Isaac Gwanangara"

In July 2018, Isaac Gwanangara was elected to Ward 28 Chiredzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2629 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Chiredzi RDC with 2629 votes, beating Leonard Mukuma of MDC-Alliance with 1577 votes and Zimwenje Zimwenje, independent with 566 votes. [1]

