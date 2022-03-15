Difference between revisions of "Isaac Mabaya"
|Isaac Mabaya
|Born
|September 22, 2004
Preston, England
|Nationality
|England
|Known for
|Being a footballer
Isaac Mabaya is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC in September 2021. Mabaya can play either in midfield or at full-back.
Background
Isaac Mabaya was born in Preston,England.[1]
Career
Mabaya joined Liverpool’s youth ranks as a six-year-old. However, due to injury problems, his progress to the first team was slow.
He stepped up from the U16s to the U18s during the 2020/21 season.
Though he is a natural midfielder, Isaac Mabaya was used as a right-back on a number of occasions during the 2021/22 season, and his ability to drive past players with pace and power made him a standout.
It is this versatility that saw Vitor Matos recommend Mabaya to Jurgen Klopp, with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Neco Williams ruled out for the FA Cup tie.
Mabaya signed his first professional contract with the club in September 2021.[2]
