|description= Isaac Mabaya is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC in September 2021. Mabaya can play either in midfield or at full-back.



Isaac Mabaya is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC in September 2021. Mabaya can play either in midfield or at full-back.

Background

Isaac Mabaya was born in Preston,England.[1]

Career

Mabaya joined Liverpool’s youth ranks as a six-year-old. However, due to injury problems, his progress to the first team was slow.

He stepped up from the U16s to the U18s during the 2020/21 season.

Though he is a natural midfielder, Isaac Mabaya was used as a right-back on a number of occasions during the 2021/22 season, and his ability to drive past players with pace and power made him a standout.

It is this versatility that saw Vitor Matos recommend Mabaya to Jurgen Klopp, with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Neco Williams ruled out for the FA Cup tie.

Mabaya signed his first professional contract with the club in September 2021.[2]