Difference between revisions of "Isaac Mabhikwa"

Isaac Mabhikwa is a Zimbabwean film director and actor, known for More Time (1993), White Hunter Black Heart (1990) and King Solomon's Mines (1985).
Contents
Background
Isaac Mabhikwa was born in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, in 1962. After completing courses in business administration in 1984, he studied film technique and direction in Harare and Canada.
Career
For a time, he even supported himself as a stunt-actor in foreign films shot in Zimbabwe. Since 1987, he has worked as an assistant director and editor on numerous films, including Chris Menges’ A World Apart. His first feature film, More Time, won the Feature Film Prize at the South African Film Festival in 1993.[1]
Filmography
Assistant Director
- Neria (1993)
- Dark River (1990)
- White Hunter Black Heart (1990)
- A Dry White Season (1989)
- A World Apart (1988)
Actor
- More Time (1993) as Lovemore
- A Far Off Place (1993) as Poacher
- King Solomon's Mines (1985) as Silent One
Director
- More Time