Difference between revisions of "Isaac Mabhikwa"

Isaac Mabhikwa is a Zimbabwean film director and actor, known for More Time (1993), White Hunter Black Heart (1990) and King Solomon's Mines (1985).

Background

Isaac Mabhikwa was born in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, in 1962. After completing courses in business administration in 1984, he studied film technique and direction in Harare and Canada.

Career

For a time, he even supported himself as a stunt-actor in foreign films shot in Zimbabwe. Since 1987, he has worked as an assistant director and editor on numerous films, including Chris Menges’ A World Apart. His first feature film, More Time, won the Feature Film Prize at the South African Film Festival in 1993.[1]

In the film industry Isaac has worked in various capacities including Assistant Director, Assistant Editor and Production Manager. He has worked on numerous major feature films such as Cry Freedom (film), A World Apart and White Hunter, Black Heart.

Isaac has been instrumental in the development of Zimbabwe's indigenous film industry. He is the founding member of ZIFTAWU, the film union. He sat on various committees involved in the local industry. He was Vice Chairman and a member of the Board of Trustees for Zimbabwe Film and Video Association. He was Chairman of the Advisory/Consultative Committee for the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Executive Committee Member of the Southern Africa Film Festival, Member of the Board of Media for Development Trust, and member of the UNESCO World Decade for Cultural Development Committee.

Isaac has been a resource person to groups such as Happy Valley Film Workshop (by Amakhosi) and Linkfest Theatre Festival, giving assistance in handling and understanding motion pictures. Presently he is working with UNESCO again as a resource person for a workshop entitled Producing Films in Africa.

Filmography

Assistant Director

Neria (1993)

Actor

More Time (1993) as Lovemore

Director

More Time









References