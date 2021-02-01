They are the first individuals from the nation to be designated under the UK’s new autonomous Zimbabwe sanctions regime following Britain’s departure from the EU.<ref name="telegraph">Lucy Fisher, [https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/02/01/exc-uk-sanctions-four-zimbabwean-security-chiefs-human-rights/], ''The Telegraph, Published: 1 February, 2021, Accessed: 1 February, 2021''</ref>

The four men sanctioned are [[Owen Ncube]], Zimbabwe’s minister for state security; Isaac Moyo, director general of the Central Intelligence Organisation; [[Godwin Matanga]], commissioner general of the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]]; and [[Anselem Sanyatwe]], commander of the Presidential Guard and Tactical Commander of the National Reaction Force.

Stressing that the sanctions are targeted at senior individuals in the Government, and not ordinary Zimbabweans, he added: “We will continue to press for the necessary political and economic reforms that will benefit all Zimbabweans.”

His regime has overseen a state-sponsored crackdown against protests, including in January 2019 which resulted in the deaths of 17 Zimbabweans, as well as post-election violence in August 2018 in which six protesters lost their lives. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said: “These sanctions send a clear message that we will hold to account those responsible for the most egregious human rights violations, including the deaths of innocent Zimbabweans.”

A travel ban and asset freeze has been levied on the four men, meaning they can no longer travel freely to the UK nor channel money through Britain’s banks or economy. They are held responsible by the UK Government for the worst human rights violations against the people of Zimbabwe since President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] took power in November 2017.

On 2 February 2021 the UK government imposed sanction on Isaac Moyo for what has been termed gross human rights violations, The Telegraph can reveal. The [[Harare]] regime’s state security minister, intelligence director, police chief and leader of the Presidential Guard have been sanctioned for their alleged role in the deaths of 23 Zimbabwean protesters killed for expressing the right to free speech and demonstration.

He was appointed the Director General of the [[Central Intelligence Organisation]] on 8 December 2017 by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].

He was appointed the Director General of the [[Central Intelligence Organisation]] on 8 December 2017 by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].

Isaac Moyo is the Director General of Zimbabwe's intelligence unit, the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO). Before his appointment to this post on 9 December, he was Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa and Lesotho.

Career

Moyo served as the Executive Secretary of the African Union Committee of Intelligence and Security Service in Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, before he was appointed Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa replacing Phelekezela Mphoko. Moyo was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa by Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe in 2014.[1]

He was appointed the Director General of the Central Intelligence Organisation on 8 December 2017 by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

UK Sanctions List

On 2 February 2021 the UK government imposed sanction on Isaac Moyo for what has been termed gross human rights violations, The Telegraph can reveal. The Harare regime’s state security minister, intelligence director, police chief and leader of the Presidential Guard have been sanctioned for their alleged role in the deaths of 23 Zimbabwean protesters killed for expressing the right to free speech and demonstration.

A travel ban and asset freeze has been levied on the four men, meaning they can no longer travel freely to the UK nor channel money through Britain’s banks or economy. They are held responsible by the UK Government for the worst human rights violations against the people of Zimbabwe since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power in November 2017.

His regime has overseen a state-sponsored crackdown against protests, including in January 2019 which resulted in the deaths of 17 Zimbabweans, as well as post-election violence in August 2018 in which six protesters lost their lives. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said: “These sanctions send a clear message that we will hold to account those responsible for the most egregious human rights violations, including the deaths of innocent Zimbabweans.”

Stressing that the sanctions are targeted at senior individuals in the Government, and not ordinary Zimbabweans, he added: “We will continue to press for the necessary political and economic reforms that will benefit all Zimbabweans.”

The four men sanctioned are Owen Ncube, Zimbabwe’s minister for state security; Isaac Moyo, director general of the Central Intelligence Organisation; Godwin Matanga, commissioner general of the Zimbabwe Republic Police; and Anselem Sanyatwe, commander of the Presidential Guard and Tactical Commander of the National Reaction Force.

They are the first individuals from the nation to be designated under the UK’s new autonomous Zimbabwe sanctions regime following Britain’s departure from the EU.[2]









Latest Articles Created on Pindula

References