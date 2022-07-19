Isaac Mpofu is a Zimbabwean long-distance runner. He set a new national record when finished in position 10 in the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America in July 2022. [1]

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Mpofu has competed in several competitions including the World Athletics Championships held at Autzen Complex, Eugene, Oregon where he finished in the top ten.

He crossed the finish line in 2 hours 7 minutes 57 seconds to beat the previous national record that stood at 2 hours 9 minutes 52 seconds, set by Cuthbert Nyasango in 2014.

Mpofu has participated in the following competitions:

Marathon| 17 July 2022| World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022, Autzen Complex, Eugene, OR| Place:10 |Result: 2:07:56

Marathon| 08 MAY 2022| Durban International Marathon, Durban| Place: 1| Result: 2:10:24

Marathon| 17 OCT 2021| Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, Cape Town| Place: 7.| Result: 2:11:41

Marathon| 11 APR 2021| Xiamen Marathon & Tuscany Camp Global Elite Race, Siena| Place: 36| Result: 2:13:31

Marathon| 24 AUG 2019| Petro SA Marathon, Mossel Bay| Place: 2| Result: 2:15:10

Marathon| 13 MAY 2018| Gaborone Marathon, Gaborone| Place: 2| Result: 2:16:59

Half Marathon| 16 APR 2022| Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon, Cape Town|Place: 9| Result: 1:04:01

Marathon| 23 SEP 2018| Cape Town Marathon, Cape Town| Place 23| Result: 2:20:51

Half Marathon| 29 JUN 2014| Victoria Falls Half Marathon, Victoria Falls| Place 3| Result: 1:06:42

5000 Metres| 29 NOV 2020| Zimbabwean Ch., White City Stadium, Bulawayo| Place: 2| Result: 14:42.40 [2]

Events