Difference between revisions of "Isaac Samuriwo"

Isaac Hanzi Samuriwo was a Member of Parliament. He had been an MP in the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland between 1958 and 1962. The federation ended on 31 December 1963 and after that, he was to be elected MP for Magwendi in 1965.

So, he was a well-known person and businessman. As a family, they had managed to set up some shops, especially in high density suburbs, and also ran a passenger bus transport service. Because of the business empire, he had an office in Harare at Amato in room 8 and 9.

Background

He was born in 1914 and was the son of a Chief. He was a businessman and for many years he was chairman of the Native Association.