Difference between revisions of "Isaac Samuriwo"

He was born in 1914 and was the son of a Chief. He was a businessman and for many years he was chairman of the Native Association. He was a builder by trade, a transport operator, a store owner, a politically and socially ambitious individual, a Member of the Federal Parliament and first resident of Marimba Park (the first low-density suburb for Blacks in Salisbury, set up in 1960 to accommodate the new African middle class).

'''Isaac Hanzi Samuriwo''' was a well-known person and businessman, and was also Member of Parliament. He had been an MP in the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland between 1958 and 1962. The federation ended on 31 December 1963 and after that, he was to be elected MP for Magwendi in 1965.

Background

As a family, they had managed to set up some shops, especially in high density suburbs, and also ran a passenger bus transport service. Because of the business empire, he had an office in Harare at Amato in room 8 and 9.







