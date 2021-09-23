In 2018, Isabel joined a faction of the [[MDC-T]] that at the time was being led by [[Thokozani Khupe]]. Her father was still part of [[Nelson Chamisa]] and the [[MDC Alliance]]. Isabel Mwonzora was elected MDC-T (Khupe) youth assembly secretary-general. Speaking on her decision to join Khupe at the time, Isabel said:

In 2018, Isabel joined a faction of the [[MDC-T]] that at the time was being led by [[Thokozani Khupe]]. Her father was still part of [[Nelson Chamisa]] and the [[MDC Alliance]]. Isabel Mwonzora was elected MDC-T (Khupe) youth assembly secretary-general. Speaking on her decision to join Khupe at the time, Isabel said: