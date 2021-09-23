Difference between revisions of "Isabel Mwonzora"
In 2018, Isabel joined a faction of the [[MDC-T]] that at the time was being led by [[Thokozani Khupe]]. Her father was still part of [[Nelson Chamisa]] and the [[MDC Alliance]]. Isabel Mwonzora was elected MDC-T (Khupe) youth assembly secretary-general. Speaking on her decision to join Khupe at the time, Isabel said:
<blockquote>"But as time went on we began to differ on many things. Right now, I have decided to join the MDC-T and leaving the MDC Alliance because of the issue of constitutionalism."</blockquote><ref name="NZ">Nkosana Dlamini, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/family-politics-mwonzoras-daughter-on-ditching-dad-and-chamisa-for-khupe/ FAMILY & POLITICS: Mwonzora's daughter on ditching dad and Chamisa for Khupe], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: April 30, , Retrieved: April 28, 2021</ref>
==References==
Latest revision as of 19:57, 23 September 2021
Isabel Mwonzora is a Zimbabwean lawyer, politician and the daughter of politician Douglas Mwonzora.
Background
Isabel Mwonzora is the firstborn daughter of Douglas Mwonzora.[1]
Siblings
Isabel has a sister named Bertha.
Education
Isabel is a law graduate.[1]
Political Career
Isabel told NewZimbabwe.com that she joined politics at 20 years of age.
In 2018, Isabel joined a faction of the MDC-T that at the time was being led by Thokozani Khupe. Her father was still part of Nelson Chamisa and the MDC Alliance. Isabel Mwonzora was elected MDC-T (Khupe) youth assembly secretary-general. Speaking on her decision to join Khupe at the time, Isabel said:
"But as time went on we began to differ on many things. Right now, I have decided to join the MDC-T and leaving the MDC Alliance because of the issue of constitutionalism."
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Nkosana Dlamini, FAMILY & POLITICS: Mwonzora’s daughter on ditching dad and Chamisa for Khupe, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: April 30, 2018, Retrieved: April 28, 2021