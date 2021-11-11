Difference between revisions of "Isaiah Mupfurutsa"
'''Isaiah Mupfurutsa''' is a Zimbabwean banker who is also into football administration as the [[Dynamos Football Club]] Chairman. He is a banker with one of the leading financial institutions, [[BancABC]]. He has more than 20 years experience in banking.
==Background==
Isaiah Mupfurutsa born in 1971. He is a banker with over 20 years’ experience and not new to football after playing Area Zone Football in [[Chitungwiza]] in the 1980s but could not turn professional because of educational commitments. He single handedly owned a Division Two club Vanway Leopards between 2007 and 2014.<ref name="Herald">Langton Nyakwenda, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/meet-isaiah-the-dynamos-prophet/amp], ''The Herald'', Published: No date, Retrieved: January 29, 2020</ref>
==References==
|Isaiah Mupfurutsa
|Born
|Isaiah Mupfurutsa
1971
|Occupation
|Employer
|BancABC
|Organization
|Dynamos Football Club
|Known for
|Being the Chairman of Dynamos Football Club
|Home town
|Chitungwiza
|Predecessor
|Keni Mubaiwa
Isaiah Mupfurutsa is a Zimbabwean banker who is also into football administration as the Dynamos Football Club Chairman. He is a banker with one of the leading financial institutions, BancABC. He has more than 20 years of experience in banking.
Background
Isaiah Mupfurutsa was born in 1971. He is a banker with over 20 years’ experience and not new to football after playing Area Zone Football in Chitungwiza in the 1980s but could not turn professional because of educational commitments. He single handedly owned a Division Two club Vanway Leopards between 2007 and 2014.[1]