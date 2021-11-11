Difference between revisions of "Isaiah Mupfurutsa"

Isaiah Mupfurutsa was born in 1971. He is a banker with over 20 years’ experience and not new to football after playing Area Zone Football in [[Chitungwiza]] in the 1980s but could not turn professional because of educational commitments. He single handedly owned a Division Two club Vanway Leopards between 2007 and 2014.<ref name="Herald">Langton Nyakwenda, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/meet-isaiah-the-dynamos-prophet/amp], ''The Herald'', Published: No date, Retrieved: January 29, 2020</ref>

'''Isaiah Mupfurutsa''' is a 48-year old Zimbabwean banker who is also into football administration as the [[Dynamos Football Club]] Chairman. He is a banker with one of the leading financial institutions, [[BancABC]]. He has more than 20 years experience in banking.



Background

References