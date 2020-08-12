Difference between revisions of "Isaya Mapepa"

In July 2018, Isaya Mapepa was elected to Ward 27 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 666 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 27 Zvimba RDC with 666 votes, beating Chigumira Munashe Matiyenga of MDC-Alliance with 295 votes, Musiiwa Chakavarika, independent, with 67 votes and Sidney Denga of PRC with 21 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

