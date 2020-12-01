Difference between revisions of "Ishan"

<blockquote>“I started with Zim Dancehall so in Dancehall there is a lot of competition and changes that happen everyday. Almost everyday you have to release a song which is a good thing because you get to mature quickly. I started changing my sound bit by bit until I got to Afro Fusion. I belong to Afrobeats.”<ref name="nz020419">Paidashe Mandivengerei, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/ishan-i-am-not-cut-out-for-zimdancehall/ Ishan: I am not cut out for ZimDancehall], ''New Zimbabwe, Published: 02 April 2019, Accessed: 03 Oct 2019''</ref></blockquote>

Ishan (real name Isheanesu Chigagura) is a Zimbabwean musician. He is most known for his collaboration song "Kure" with Ti Gonzi.

Background

Ishan was born in Guruve and grew up in Mvurwi spending almost all of his teenage life there. He moved to Kadoma after high school.[1]

Music Career

Ishan started in the Zimdancehall genre but eventually realised it wasn't for him. He said in an interview with New Zimbabwe:

“I started with Zim Dancehall so in Dancehall there is a lot of competition and changes that happen everyday. Almost everyday you have to release a song which is a good thing because you get to mature quickly. I started changing my sound bit by bit until I got to Afro Fusion. I belong to Afrobeats.”[2]





Discography

Albums

Bhundu Pop (Sounds from the JUNGLE)

Videos