Difference between revisions of "Ishan"

Ishan
Ishan.jpg
BornIsheanesu Chigagura
Guruve
ResidenceChitungwiza
Notable workSong Kure

Ishan (real name Isheanesu Chigagura) is a Zimbabwean musician. He is most known for his collaboration song "Kure" with Ti Gonzi.

Background

Ishan was born in Guruve and grew up in Mvurwi spending almost all of his teenage life there. He moved to Kadoma after high school.[1]

Music Career

Ishan started in the Zimdancehall genre but eventually realised it wasn't for him. He said in an interview with New Zimbabwe:

“I started with Zim Dancehall so in Dancehall there is a lot of competition and changes that happen everyday. Almost everyday you have to release a song which is a good thing because you get to mature quickly. I started changing my sound bit by bit until I got to Afro Fusion. I belong to Afrobeats.”[2]


Discography

Albums

EPs

Bhundu Pop (Sounds from the JUNGLE)

On 27 November 2020, he released his EP Bhundu Pop (Sounds from the JUNGLE). The EP features nine tracks and fellow musicians GZE on the track December, Gemma Griffiths on One Call Away, Nutty O on Feelings (Club Edit) as well as Tammy Moyo on Mrs Ril Baaad.[3]

Videos

References

  1. EXCLUSIVE: Who Is iShan?, Zimbolebs, Published: 10 April 2019, Accessed: 03 Oct 2019
  2. Paidashe Mandivengerei, Ishan: I am not cut out for ZimDancehall, New Zimbabwe, Published: 02 April 2019, Accessed: 03 Oct 2019
  3. https://www.weeklytrust.com.ng/music/music/1538603378/one-call-away-feat-gemma-griffiths-ishan/
