Difference between revisions of "Ishmael Madyavanhu"

In July 2018, Ishmael Madyavanhu was elected to Ward 10 Chinhoyi Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 645 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Chinhoyi Municipality with 645 votes, beating Josephine Dzvinyu of Zanu-PF with 481 votes, Alick Tore, independent with 92 votes, Richard Chivhenge of PRC with 66 votes and Taperesa Shumba, independent with 43 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]