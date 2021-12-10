In July 2018, Ishmael Maukazuva was elected to Ward 12 Chikomba RDC, for MDC Alliance with 515 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Chikomba RDC with 515 votes, beating Reginald Kufa M Munyati of Zanu PF with 393 votes and Brighton Chiwada of ZIPP with 27 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

