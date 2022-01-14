Difference between revisions of "Ishmael Wadi"
Ishmael Wadi is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for JDR Stars and the Zimbabwe national team. He was named in Zimbabwe's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Ishmael Wadi is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for JDR Stars and the Zimbabwe national team. He was named in Zimbabwe's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Background
He was born on 19 December 1992.[1]
Career
Wadi joined South African second-tier club JDR Stars at the beginning of the 2021/22 season on a two-year deal from CAPS United. CAPS United sold Wadi who had five months left on his contract. The total value of the transfer was not revealed.
He joined CAPS United from Harare City, at the beginning of 2020. Before he joined JDR Stars, Ishmael Wadi scored four goals in five games for CAPS United in the Chibuku Super Cup.
Ishmael Wadi has previously played for Harare City Football Club, Bulawayo City Football Club, FC Platinum and Black Mambas.
In July 2018, Ishmael Wadi joined Harare City on loan from FC Platinum. He had spent the first half of the 2018 season at Bulawayo City and moved to Harare City as part of a swap deal that saw Farai Edwin Madhananga loaned to FC Platinum.[2][3][4]
References
