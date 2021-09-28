Difference between revisions of "Ishumael Chahukura"
In July 2018, Ishumael Chahukura was elected to Ward 11 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 502 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Mbire RDC with 502 votes, beating Dick James of ZDU with 134 votes and Takurirwa Nyachowe of MDC Alliance with 16 votes. [1]
