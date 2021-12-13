Difference between revisions of "Israel Dhikinya"
In July 2018, Israel Dhikinya was elected to Ward 17 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 1521 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 17 Chikomba RDC with 1521 votes, beating Stembiso Mutizwa of MDC Alliance with 753 votes, and Tapiwa Marara of PRC with 54 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
