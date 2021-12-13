In July 2018, Israel Dhikinya was elected to Ward 17 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 1521 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Chikomba RDC with 1521 votes, beating Stembiso Mutizwa of MDC Alliance with 753 votes, and Tapiwa Marara of PRC with 54 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]