Israel Mosehla was a South African gospel musician.
Background
Israel Mosehla was born in Soweto. He came from a family of worshippers as both his parents were preachers and musicians. The family released three albums with Gallo in the 1980s.[1]
Career
Israel, together with his brother Isaiah and friends Bongani Matsobane and Jabu Nkabinde, formed a dynamic gospel group called G. Effect before he ventured into a successful solo career in gospel music and ministry.[1]
Death
Mosehla died on 11 January 2021 aged 50. His wife Millicent Mosehla confirmed to TshisaLIVE.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Chrizelda Kekana, Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died, TimesLive, Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021