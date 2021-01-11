Pindula

[[File:Israel_Mosehla.png|thumb|Israel Mosehla]]'''Israel Mosehla''' was a South African gospel musician.
  
 
Israel Mosehla was born in [[Soweto]]. He came from a family of worshippers as both his parents were preachers and musicians. The family released three albums with Gallo in the 1980s.<ref name="T"/>
==Wife==
He was married to Millicent Mosehla.<ref name="T"/>
  
 
==Career==  
Revision as of 10:02, 11 January 2021

Israel Mosehla

Israel Mosehla was a South African gospel musician.

Background

Israel Mosehla was born in Soweto. He came from a family of worshippers as both his parents were preachers and musicians. The family released three albums with Gallo in the 1980s.[1]

Wife

He was married to Millicent Mosehla.[1]

Career

Israel, together with his brother Isaiah and friends Bongani Matsobane and Jabu Nkabinde, formed a dynamic gospel group called G. Effect before he ventured into a successful solo career in gospel music and ministry.[1]


Death

Mosehla died on 11 January 2021 aged 50. His wife Millicent Mosehla confirmed to TshisaLIVE.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Chrizelda Kekana, Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died, TimesLive, Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021


