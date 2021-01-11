|description= Israel Mosehla was an award-winning South African gospel musician . He died on 10 January 2021 .

Israel Mosehla

Israel Mosehla was an award-winning South African gospel musician.

Background

Israel Mosehla was born in Soweto. He came from a family of worshippers as both his parents were preachers and musicians. The family released three albums with Gallo in the 1980s.[1]

Wife

He was married to Millicent Mosehla.[1]

Children

Israel Mosehla had four daughters.[2]

Career

Israel, together with his brother Isaiah and friends Bongani Matsobane and Jabu Nkabinde, formed a dynamic gospel group called G. Effect before he ventured into a successful solo career in gospel music and ministry.[1]

Discography

Albums

Ke habile (2010)

Praise & Worship Encounter with Israel Mosehla (2014)

Crown Him King (2014)

Live....Turning Point (feat. Shekinah Mass Choir) (2014)

Worthy of My Praise (Live in Community Church) (2014)

Gods Sovereignty (Live) [feat. Tshwane Gospel Choir] (2015)

Mopholosi Oaka Oa Phela (2019)[3]

Singles

Nguwe Somandla (2020)

Heal Our Nation (feat. Mjosty & Isaiah) (2020)

You Are Holy (Afro House Version) (2020)[3]

Awards

Best Worship Album- Crown Gospel Awards (2011) for his album Ke habile (I Am On My Way To Heaven).[2]

Best Praise Album- Crown Gospel Awards for his album Praise and Worship Encounter with Israel Mosehla[4]

Death

Mosehla died on 10 January 2021 aged 50. His wife Millicent Mosehla confirmed to TshisaLIVE.[1]

