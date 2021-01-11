Pindula

*Ke habile (2010)
 
*Praise & Worship Encounter with Israel Mosehla (2014)
 
==Awards==
 
==Death==
 
Israel Mosehla was an award-winning South African gospel musician.

Background

Israel Mosehla was born in Soweto. He came from a family of worshippers as both his parents were preachers and musicians. The family released three albums with Gallo in the 1980s.[1]

Wife

He was married to Millicent Mosehla.[1]

Children

Israel Mosehla had four daughters.[2]

Career

Israel, together with his brother Isaiah and friends Bongani Matsobane and Jabu Nkabinde, formed a dynamic gospel group called G. Effect before he ventured into a successful solo career in gospel music and ministry.[1]

Discography

Albums

  • Ke habile (2010)
  • Praise & Worship Encounter with Israel Mosehla (2014)
  • Crown Him King (2014)
  • Live....Turning Point (feat. Shekinah Mass Choir) (2014)
  • Worthy of My Praise (Live in Community Church) (2014)
  • Gods Sovereignty (Live) [feat. Tshwane Gospel Choir] (2015)
  • Mopholosi Oaka Oa Phela (2019)[3]

Singles

  • Nguwe Somandla (2020)
  • Heal Our Nation (feat. Mjosty & Isaiah) (2020)
  • You Are Holy (Afro House Version) (2020)[3]

Awards

  • Best Worship Album- Crown Gospel Awards (2011) for his album Ke habile (I Am On My Way To Heaven).[2]
  • Best Praise Album- Crown Gospel Awards for his album Praise and Worship Encounter with Israel Mosehla[4]

Death

Mosehla died on 10 January 2021 aged 50. His wife Millicent Mosehla confirmed to TshisaLIVE.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Chrizelda Kekana, Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died, TimesLive, Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Thandiwe Jumo, Gospel digest - February 23, 2011, IOL, Published: February 23, 2011, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 Israel Mosehla, Apple Music, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
  4. Dan Meyer, Gospel singer Israel Mosehla dies aged 50, family confirms, The South African, Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021


