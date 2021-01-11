Difference between revisions of "Israel Mosehla"
===Albums===
*Crown Him King (2014)
*Best Worship AlbumCrown Gospel Awards (2011) for his album ''Ke habile'' (I Am On My Way To Heaven).
*Best Praise Album- Gospel Awards for his album ''Praise and Worship Encounter with Israel Mosehla''
*Best Praise Album- Gospel Awards for his album ''Praise and Worship Encounter with Israel Mosehla''<ref name="TSA"> Dan Meyer, [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/news/israel-mosehla-dies-how-gospel-singer-pastor-ripisaelmosehla/ Gospel singer Israel Mosehla dies aged 50, family confirms], ''The South African'', Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021</ref>
Israel Mosehla was an award-winning South African gospel musician.
Background
Israel Mosehla was born in Soweto. He came from a family of worshippers as both his parents were preachers and musicians. The family released three albums with Gallo in the 1980s.[1]
Wife
He was married to Millicent Mosehla.[1]
Children
Israel Mosehla had four daughters.[2]
Career
Israel, together with his brother Isaiah and friends Bongani Matsobane and Jabu Nkabinde, formed a dynamic gospel group called G. Effect before he ventured into a successful solo career in gospel music and ministry.[1]
Discography
Albums
- Ke habile (2010)
- Praise & Worship Encounter with Israel Mosehla (2014)
- Crown Him King (2014)
- Live....Turning Point (feat. Shekinah Mass Choir) (2014)
- Worthy of My Praise (Live in Community Church) (2014)
- Gods Sovereignty (Live) [feat. Tshwane Gospel Choir] (2015)
- Mopholosi Oaka Oa Phela (2019)[3]
Singles
- Nguwe Somandla (2020)
- Heal Our Nation (feat. Mjosty & Isaiah) (2020)
- You Are Holy (Afro House Version) (2020)[3]
Awards
- Best Worship Album- Crown Gospel Awards (2011) for his album Ke habile (I Am On My Way To Heaven).[2]
- Best Praise Album- Crown Gospel Awards for his album Praise and Worship Encounter with Israel Mosehla[4]
Death
Mosehla died on 10 January 2021 aged 50. His wife Millicent Mosehla confirmed to TshisaLIVE.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Chrizelda Kekana, Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died, TimesLive, Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Thandiwe Jumo, Gospel digest - February 23, 2011, IOL, Published: February 23, 2011, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Israel Mosehla, Apple Music, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ Dan Meyer, Gospel singer Israel Mosehla dies aged 50, family confirms, The South African, Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021