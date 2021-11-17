2018 – elected to Ward 27 [[Pfura RDC]] with 1609 votes, beating [[Tendai Tazarurwa ]] of MDC Alliance with 248 votes and [[Gilbert Mushori]] of PRC with 27 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Israel Muchemwa was elected to Ward 27 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1609 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

