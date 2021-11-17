Difference between revisions of "Israel Muchemwa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Israel Muchemwa''' was elected to Ward 27 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1609 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, p...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
|−
2018 – elected to Ward 27 [[Pfura RDC]] with 1609 votes, beating [[Tendai
|+
2018 – elected to Ward 27 [[Pfura RDC]] with 1609 votes, beating [[Tendai ]] of MDC Alliance with 248 votes and [[Gilbert Mushori]] of PRC with 27 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
==Events==
==Events==
Latest revision as of 10:10, 17 November 2021
In July 2018, Israel Muchemwa was elected to Ward 27 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1609 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 27 Pfura RDC with 1609 votes, beating Tendai Tazarurwa of MDC Alliance with 248 votes and Gilbert Mushori of PRC with 27 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020