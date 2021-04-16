Difference between revisions of "Israel Nyanhi"

In July 2018, Israel Nyanhi was elected to Ward 8 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 1521 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Mazowe RDC with 1521 votes, beating Rosemary Chidawu of MDC Alliance with 702 votes, Benefit Mandaza, independent with 367 votes, Webb Kademaunga, independent with 314 votes, and Fredrick Muchaonga of PRC with 109 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

