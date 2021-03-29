Israella Bushiri

Israella Bushiri was the daughter of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Mary Bushiri. Israella died in March 2021 after battling a lung infection in the ICU. Her death was confirmed by her father in a Facebook post.

Death

Bushiri announced on 29 March 2021 that this daughter Israella had died. She had been in hospital for weeks, battling a severe lung infection. Earlier in March 2021, it was announced that her illness had worsened and she was transferred to ICU.[1]

In February 2021, Bushiri's daughters and mother-in-law were prevented from leaving Malawi to travel to Kenya. Within days, though, Israella was allowed to travel for treatment. The Malawian government said she required a bone marrow donation.[2]

In a Facebook post Bushiri wrote:

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing on of my daughter, Israella Bushiri. As a father, it was my desire to see her grow and serve the Lord, however, the will of God was for her to return back to Him. She has lived her life witnessing what it means to fight and labor for the Lord despite trials and battles. She came at a time when we really needed her and through it all, she offered my wife and I, including the entire church great comfort and enlightenment. She was brilliant in her speech and possessed a divine excellency in the way she spoke and even tackled her studies. Today, all those that encountered her testify that they felt a certain special aura that oozed divinity. She was a walking angel. In our darkest moments she gave us light and in our lowest moments, she lifted our spirits. I am grateful to God to have fathered an angel of such spirit and beauty. She will always be my little girl. She shall always be remembered and forever carried in our hearts.

