Difference between revisions of "Itai Chirume"

Itai Chirume

Itai Walter Chirume is a Zimbabwean investment banker with diverse experience in treasury management, investment management, corporate advisory and stockbroking, with over 15 years’ work experience in the financial services sector. He is currently the Executive Director at MMC Capital.[1]

Background

Itai is the director of MMC Capital and was part of the Justice George Smith led Commission of Inquiry set up to probe the conversion process of pension and insurance benefits after dollarisation in 2009.[2] He is a seasoned Investment Banker with a passion for entrepreneurial development through excellence in service provision and growth in relationships. Specialties: Fixed income trading, Equity trading, Capital markets research, Corporate finance and advisory

Education

Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement (CIPM) - (Charlottesville, USA);

Charter of the Certified Financial Analyst(CFA) - (Charlottesville,USA)

National University of Science and Technology - Master of Science in Finance & Investment

National University of Science and Technology - Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) Finance

University of Zimbabwe - Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Hons

Career

Itai has enjoyed several years of diverse banking and investments management experience. In 2001, he started his stockbroking career with Momentum Stockbrokers before joining Zimnat Asset Management as an Investments Analyst in 2002. In 2003, Itai Joined Kingdom Stockbrokers as an Equities Dealer until 2005 when he joined ZABG Stockbrokers as one of the founding members, and later that year, acquired his stockbroking license. Itai moved to join Premier Banking Corporation in February 2006, where he worked as Chief Investments officer and later as Head of the Financial Markets Division. He joined MMC Capital in February 2008 as one of the founding directors. He is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charter and a member of the CFA South Africa Society.[3]

Experience

Executive Director - MMC Capital (Pvt) Ltd (Apr 2008 – Present)

Head of Financial Markets - Premier Banking Corporation Limited (Ecobank) (Mar 2006 – Mar 2008)

Key Transactions

Lead Financial Advisor in the establishment of DPL Opportunities Fund (PE RE Fund) [USD$30 million];

Lead Advisor in Willdale (PVT) Ltd.'s Real Estate disposal/ Balance Sheet Restructuring [USD$ 5 million];

Sponsoring Broker to FMHL in its Rights issue [USD$ 25 million] & Acquisition of NDI [USD 9 million];

Sponsoring Broker to Zimre Holdings Ltd's rights issue [USD 15 million]

Sponsoring Broker to NMBZ Holdings Ltd's Private Placement [USD$ 15 million];

Sponsoring Broker to Nicoz Diamond Rights Issue [USD$ 4 million].

Thought Leadership & Speaking Engagements

A Critical Analysis of Changes Relating to Director's Accountability, Bank supervision and ownership of banks occasioned by the Banking Amendment Act, 2015- Financial Gazette Top Companies Survey Magazine - 2017.

Exploring alternative investment vehicles- Zimbabwe Association of Pension Funds (ZAPF) Annual Conference, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fiscal Policy Review- Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators Zimbabwe-Breakfast Seminar

Capital Markets Development in Zimbabwe and Sub Saharan Africa- CNBC Africa.[4]





References