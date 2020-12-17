Difference between revisions of "Ivan Craig"

Ivan Craig is a Zimbabwean agricultural expert and the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Agriculture Society. On 17 December 2020, he was appointed the Agricultural Rural Development Authority(Arda) board chairperson.

Ivan Craig

Career

He is Agriseeds (Pvt) Ltd sales and marketing director. [1] On 17 December 2020 he was announced as the Agricultural Rural Development Authority(Arda) board chairperson by Anxious Masuku.[2]