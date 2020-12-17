Difference between revisions of "Ivan Craig"
Latest revision as of 14:06, 17 December 2020
Ivan Craig is a Zimbabwean agricultural expert and the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Agriculture Society. On 17 December 2020, he was appointed the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) board chairperson.
Career
He is Agriseeds (Pvt) Ltd sales and marketing director. [1] On 17 December 2020 he was announced as the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) board chairperson by Anxious Masuka.[2]
References
- ↑ Agriseeds eyes regional market, The Zimbabwe Independent, Published: July 20, 2018, Retrieved: December 17, 2020
- ↑ Elita Chikwati,JUST IN: Ivan Craig named Arda chairperson, The Herald, Published: December 17, 2020, Retrieved: December 17, 2020