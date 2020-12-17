Difference between revisions of "Ivan Craig"

−

He is Agriseeds (Pvt) Ltd sales and marketing director. <ref name="Independent">[https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2018/07/20/agriseeds-eyes-regional-market/ Agriseeds eyes regional market], ''The Zimbabwe Independent'', Published: July 20, 2018, Retrieved: December 17, 2020</ref> On 17 December 2020 he was announced as the [[Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda)]] board chairperson by [[Anxious Masuku ]].<ref name="Herald"> Elita Chikwati,[https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-ivan-craig-named-arda-chairperson/ JUST IN: Ivan Craig named Arda chairperson], ''The Herald'', Published: December 17, 2020, Retrieved: December 17, 2020</ref>

