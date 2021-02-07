|description= Ivermectin is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved anti-parasitic drug that is used to treat several neglected tropical diseases, including onchocerciasis, helminthiases, and scabies.

[[File:Ivermecting Drug.jpg|thumb|Ivermectin Drug]] '''Ivermectin''' is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved anti-parasitic drug that is used to treat several neglected tropical diseases, including onchocerciasis, helminthiases, and scabies. It is also being evaluated for its potential to reduce the rate of malaria transmission by killing mosquitoes that feed on treated humans and livestock.<ref name="covid19treatmentguidelines"> [https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/antiviral-therapy/ivermectin/], ''National Institute of Health - Covid-19 Treatment Guidelines, Published: 27 August, 2020, Accessed: 7 February, 2021''</ref>

Ivermectin Drug

Background

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug developed during the 1970s as a partnership between the Kitasato Institute in Japan and Merck & Co. The project was led by Satoshi Omura and William Campbell on each side respectively. Given its broad spectrum against internal and external parasites that improved animal health and boosted productivity, ivermectin quickly became a blockbuster drug in the veterinary field.

How It Came Into Use

During the 1970s, the world was waging a war against river blindness, also known as onchocerciasis, a disease caused by the Onchocerca volvulus parasite in rural areas that crippled whole communities. Some success had already been achieved thanks to the involvement of the World Bank. But once ivermectin was commercialized, it was noticed that Onchocerca cervicalis, the agent of onchocerciasis in horses, practically disappeared in areas where the new drug was used.

This led to accelerated efforts to test ivermectin in humans that ended with the approval of the French regulatory authorities in the early 1980s and was followed by the unprecedented decision by Merck & Co. to donate as much ivermectin as needed, for as long as needed to eradicate river blindness. This gave birth to the Mectizan donation program. This program has distributed more than 3 billion treatments over the last 30 years and contributed to save countless lives throughout this period. The program was later expanded to include Lymphatic filariasis, another debilitating disease caused by filarial worms.[2]

Push for Ivermectin Use in Zimbabwe

Doctors in Zimbabwe formally appealed to the government for permission to use Ivermectin to treat Coronavirus (Covid-19) patients, asserting the drug is part of a combination that has proved to be “a game-changer” on the ground. The College of Primary Care Physicians of Zimbabwe (CPCPZ) said Ivermectin, used to treat many types of parasite infestations in animals, and Nanosilver, used for antibacterial and antifungal purposes in water treatment, have shown positive results in the past five months.

Despite being a 40-year-old drug, Ivermectin is not registered in Zimbabwe. Doctors complete “section 75” forms every time they use it. The forms are for special exemption to use unregistered medicines. In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Health and Child Care permanent secretary, Jasper Chimedza, the CPCPZ said they felt comfortable using Ivermectin for Covid-19 patients.

“We feel comfortable using this drug, which has been around for 40 years. It is on the World Health Organisation essential drugs list and has an excellent safety profile.

“Since August 2020 we have adopted the use of both Ivermectin and Nanosilver solution and have found this combination to be a game-changer in terms of management of our patients,” the doctors said in the letter.[3]

Partial Approval to Use Ivermectin

Zimbabwe has approved the use and import of the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients.

“In these difficult times of COVID-19 treatment, we have to be careful to protect patients as well as not to deny them effective treatment regimes,” said a statement by the Health Ministry addressed to the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

“It is in this regard, the authority is hereby granted for you to proceed to allow importation and use of these medicines under the supervision and guidance you outlined. Ivermectin can be evaluated for both treatment and prophylaxis,” the ministry said.

This ministry’s decision came a few days after the deaths of three cabinet ministers and several top government officials from COVID-19 in a short period of time. Owing to the fact that Ivermectin was not registered for use in Zimbabwe, COVID-19 patients ended up using the Ivermectin product meant for animals.

While some revealed that the animal drug worked for them, the government warned that it causes serious side effects in humans. A veterinary expert who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the covert use of Ivermectin by COVID-19 patients and that one 5 millimeter shot was selling for US$5 (1,809 Zimbabwe dollars).[4]

What the manufacturer said about Ivermectin

Merck, the original manufacturer of ivermectin, said there is not enough data available to support the use of the medication for Covid-19 patients. Known as MSD outside America and Canada, the company said its scientists continue to carefully examine the findings of all available and emerging studies of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19 for evidence of efficacy and safety.[5]













