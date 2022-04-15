|description= Ivy Kombo is one of the most celebrated female gospel musicians in Zimbabwe. Kombo was also the director of the Gospel Train Records and co-founder of the Nguva Yakwana Celebrations gospel shows which incorporated South African musicians such as Vuyo Mokoena and Buhle.

Ivy Kombo is one of the most celebrated female gospel artiste in Zimbabwe. Kombo was also the director of the Gospel Train Records and co-founder of the Nguva Yakwana Celebrations gospel shows which incorporated South African artistes such as Vuyo Mokoena and Buhle.

Background

Kombo grew up in Glen View 4. Her parents died away when she was aged 5.[1] Together with her twin sister, Ivy is said to have been adopted by a pastor Admire Kasingakore. She did her secondary education at St Johns Chikwaka.

Career

Kombo began her career when she was 10 after she joined her primary school choir. Subsequently she became part of the Ezekiel Guti Evangelical Association Gospel Train (EGEA) which was led by her foster father, Kasi.[2] The band also nurtured artistes like Jackie Madondo, Carol Mujokoro, Mono Mkundu etc.

In 1993, Kombo released her first album, entitled "Mufudzi Wangu" with the help of the EGEA band.[2] Kombo left EGEA when she decided to pursue a solo career. For more than a decade, Kombo was a force to reckon with, releasing albums annually. She was also part of the Ruvhuvhuto Sisters which comprised of Plaxedes Wenyika, Jackie Madondo and Sister Flame.

Infidelity Allegations

Around December 2001, it was rumoured that Kombo was having an affair with her foster parent, Kasi. As a result of this, Kasi was stripped off his pastoral duties in ZAOGA.[1]. Kombo, however, wedded a man called Moyo during that time.

Kasi formed his own assembly known as Upper View Ministries in which Moyo was ordained as a senior pastor. Moyo was however sent to the UK to establish a branch of Kasi's assembly. It was allegedly claimed that Moyo was now becoming a possible threat to Kasi as it was also rumoured that he was dating Kombo.

In December 2001, Kombo and Moyo tied the knot. Rumours circulated stating that Kasi was the brains behind the marriage and which was said to have been a cover up for all that was being said about him and Kombo.[1] Moyo stated that Kasi was more than a father to Kombo who was in dire need to know about Kombo's whereabouts after Kasi was said to have persistently called Kombo during her honeymoon .[3]

Sammy Joe's Partenity

The paternity of Kombo's first daughter also opened a can of worms and it was rumoured that Sammy Joe was not Moyo's daughter. This was substantiated by Kombo's mother in law (who was her husband's confidante) who explained that his son had told him that she rarely knew his wife.[1] Kombo however remained adamant arguing that Moyo was Sammy Joe's father. Their marriage collapsed in November 2002. It was also reported that Kombo was also having an affair with Vuyo Mokoena, who was also included on the list of Sammy Joe's most likely paternal fathers.[4] Kasi was infuriated with the revelation of Kombo's alleged affair with Mokoena. Kasi eventually admitted that Kombo was his girlfriend. He however stated that Kombo became his sweetheart after the collapse of his first marriage to Sarah.[1] Kasi is said to have customarily married Kombo and they tied the knot in 2003 and they relocated to UK where Kombo pursued her musical career.[4] She also graduated at the University of Bedfordshire with a Bachelors Degree in Law.[4]

Discography

Mufudzi Wangu (1993) Ndinokudai Jesu (1994) Vimbai naJehovha (1995) Kutenda (1996) Revival Songs (1997) Ndaidziwanepi Nyasha (1998) Mwari NdiMweya (1999) Nyengetera (2000) Nguva Yakwana (2001) Mufudzi Wangu Special (2001) {Rendition of the Album Mufudzi Wangu}- with Jackie Madondo Denga Rinotaura (2002) Handidzokere Shure Part 1 (2003) Handidzokere Shure Part 2 (2003) Two Minutes (2008) (first album she recorded in the UK) Like Mt Zion (2019)

Accolades

Best Selling Gospel Artiste (2002) - National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA)











