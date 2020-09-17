Difference between revisions of "Iylletty Aleta Makomeke"

In July 2018, Illetty Aleta Makomeke was elected to Ward 5 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 721 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Masvingo RDC with 721 votes, beating Silindeni Kuzowana of MDC-Alliance with 662 votes and Elizabeth Ncube, independent with 410 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

