Difference between revisions of "Iylletty Aleta Makomeke"

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

In July 2018, Illetty Aleta Makomeke was elected to Ward 5 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 721 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Masvingo RDC with 721 votes, beating Silindeni Kuzowana of MDC-Alliance with 662 votes and Elizabeth Ncube, independent with 410 votes. [1]

[2]