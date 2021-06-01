Difference between revisions of "J Z Moyo High School"

J Z Moyo High School (formerly Majoda School), is about 12km NW if West Nicholson, in Matabeleland South Province.

History

JZ Moyo High School (Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo High School), formerly Majoda School, is a co-educational government high school. It is located in the former Majoda Farm, approximately 12 km north of West Nicholson on the road to Filabusi and Mavako, in Matabeleland South province, Zimbabwe. JZ Moyo High is part of the ZIMFEP group of schools.

The school started in 1982 mainly as a school for refugees and former guerrillas. The founding headmaster is Paulos Matjaka Nare and the deputy headmaster was Mr. Sibanda. Paulos Matjaka Nare was a Parliamentary Candidate for MDC in the 2000 parliamentary elections poll, Gwanda South constituency, where he got 7,944 votes compared to Abednico Ncube of ZANU (PF) 9,913 and Mchasisi Nare (Ind) 674.[2] After Nare's retirement the school remained headed by Mr Sibanda. Due to political instability his term of headship was terminated by political activists.

In February 2006 the school had problems feeding its students due to a grave shortage of mealie meal.[3]

