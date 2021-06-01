Difference between revisions of "J Z Moyo High School"

Girls reside in the eBhalagwe, whose name is taken from the area where the [[5th Brigade ]] used to jail civilians during [[ Gukurahundi ]] . <br/>

J Z Moyo High School (formerly Majoda School), is about 12km NW of West Nicholson, in Matabeleland South Province. It is a Christian School.

J Z Moyo High School

Location

Address: P. Bag 5963, West Nicholson

Telephone: 016 5203, 016 256, 016 258.

Cell: +263 78 372 3754.

Email:

Web: jzmoyohigh.co.zw, Face book https://www.facebook.com/JZ-Moyo-High-School-534633200205004/ (Page created – 13 October 2017)



History

JZ Moyo High School (Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo High School), , is a co-educational government high school. It is located in the former Majoda Farm, approximately 12 km north of West Nicholson on the road to Filabusi and Mavako, in Matabeleland South province, Zimbabwe. JZ Moyo High is part of the ZIMFEP group of schools.

Started in 1982 mainly as a school for refugees and former guerrillas, it was formerly Majoda School. The founding headmaster was Paulos Matjaka Nare and the deputy headmaster was Mr. Sibanda.

Paulos Matjaka Nare was a Parliamentary Candidate for MDC in the 2000 parliamentary elections poll, Gwanda South constituency, where he got 7,944 votes compared to Abednico Ncube of ZANU (PF) 9,913 and Mchasisi Nare (Ind) 674. After Nare's retirement the school remained headed by Mr Sibanda. Due to political instability his term of headship was terminated by political activists.

In 2009 the school was rated 17th in the top schools in the country.

JZ Moyo High School has also been home to foreign students mainly from Botswana and South Africa.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

All students are boarders.

Forms one to three boys reside in old buildings usually called emabharakeni (the barracks).

Forms four to upper six boys reside in a hostel called Sheraton.

Girls reside in the eBhalagwe, whose name is taken from the area where the 5th Brigade used to jail civilians during Gukurahundi.

There are four houses;

Inyathi,

Ingwe,

Isilwane,

Impala.



Events

Associations

Other information

Cinema project

In 1995 a cinema project was launched by the sons of an expatriate couple, teaching at JZ. The brothers Daan and Wouter Dijkstra (at that time 14 and 15 years old) used a vacant school building to show a movie every Wednesday. The project became a success, offering entertainment and education to more than 120 children a week.



